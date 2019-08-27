|
Gilbert Eugene Robinson Mr. Gilbert Eugene Robinson of Fort Mill, S.C., age 94, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Everette Robinson and Katy Kunkle Robinson, Mr. Robinson was born in Du Quoin, Ill., Mr. Robinson graduated from St. Louis University and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Goodyear Aerospace and enjoyed gardening, making wine and giving the best hugs in the world. Surviving are his son, Spencer Robinson of Indian Land; two grandchildren, Melani Robinson of Mogadore, OH and Jason Robinson of Charlotte, N.C.; and his dear friends, Mary and Howard Coomer of Mogadore, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Joanne "Jody" Robinson. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harborchase of Rock Hill. Condolences may be offered at www.wolfefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019