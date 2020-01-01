|
Gilbert L. Cramer, 74, passed away December 30, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late George and Juanita (Arthur) and was a Woodridge High School graduate. Gilbert was a U.S. Army veteran, retired from Marlin Tool and was a member of Medina Church of God. Preceded in death by his wife, Cathy, he is survived by his sisters, Gloria, Joyce and Glenna; brother, Gary (Irene); nephews, Josh and Andy; and great-nephew, Sebastian. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home immediately following at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Miller officiating. Private burial at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020