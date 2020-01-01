Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert L. Cramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert L. Cramer Obituary
Gilbert L. Cramer, 74, passed away December 30, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late George and Juanita (Arthur) and was a Woodridge High School graduate. Gilbert was a U.S. Army veteran, retired from Marlin Tool and was a member of Medina Church of God. Preceded in death by his wife, Cathy, he is survived by his sisters, Gloria, Joyce and Glenna; brother, Gary (Irene); nephews, Josh and Andy; and great-nephew, Sebastian. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home immediately following at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Miller officiating. Private burial at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -