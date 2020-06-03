Gilbert L. Sisk
Gilbert L. Sisk passed away on June 1st after a short illness. He was the son of Linza and Vivian Sisk, both deceased. "Gil" graduated from Kenmore High School in 1969 and had lived in the Akron area for most of his life. Fishing was one of his passions as well as his love for family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Deborah; son, Steven (Amanda); daughter, Sarah Warnick (Bryan); two granddaughters, Audra and Vivian. Also surviving is his sister, Susan; nephew, Eric; niece, Krista, as well as several cousins. No service will be held at this time as the family intends to have a celebration of life at a later date. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sisk family. Messages and memories of Gilbert can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
