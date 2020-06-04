Gina Monsanty
) Gina M. Monsanty, 95, of Brewster and formerly of Canton, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Doylestown Health Care. She was born in Brewster on November 11, 1924 to the late Silvio and Anna (Chiudioni) DeAngelis and married Rudolph Monsanty on December 28, 1955. He died December 6, 2006. She retired from Canton Schools as the lunch room supervisor at Gibbs School. She is survived by sons, Greg (Suzanne) Monsanty of Doylestown and Eric Monsanty of Los Angelis, CA; granddaughters, Stephanie (Paul) Hendrixson and Lauren (Joey) Drockton. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Antoinette DeAngelis. Family graveside services will be held at St. Clement Cemetery in Navarre. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements. Spidell - Brewster 330-767-3737 www.spidellfuneral.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 3, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephanie Hendrixson
June 3, 2020
Such a wonderful person. She will be missed. My condolences Monsanty family. May the peace of God guard your hearts, consoling you during this time of sorrow.
Chan
June 3, 2020
Our Gina Martha was the light and laughter of our days. Her heart was always joyful and she was the perfect amount of ornery. We are devastated by her loss but we know that she is where she wanted to be. She will be sorely missed and remembered with love and laughter. Thank you for sharing her with us ❤
Brandy Bongivonni, RN
Friend
