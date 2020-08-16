1/1
Ginny Martin
Martin TOMBALL, TX -- Age 97, Ginny Martin was welcomed home with open arms by our Lord and his angels on July 8th, 2020. Ginny is survived by her four children - Nick Martin, Nedene Martin, Luanne Andersson and Christine Zacharyasz. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Ginny was born and raised in California. She was proud to have served her country in the US Navy in the WAVES. She met her husband, Ned Martin, Jr., at a dance on Catalina Island. She moved to Cuyahoga Falls with her groom in the 1940's. She lived in the Falls until 2015 when she then moved to Texas to be near her son and his family. Ginny was a sweet and loving women. She was a spiritualist, involved in theosophy, loved performing puppet shows for the local grade schools and cherished her cats. Ginny was cremated and her ashes will be scattered in the ocean by her family at a later date.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
