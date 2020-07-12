Gizella Bacik Marrone Gizella Bacik Marrone died on Feb 2, 2020. She is now with her loving husband Joseph Marrone. They will spend forever dancing to their favorite polkas in heaven. Born Gizella Anna Bacik to Marie & Stefan Bacik on Sept 6, 1919, in "Old Brooklyn" Cleveland, OH, Gizella (Gizzie), was the youngest of four children (Joe, Edward, John) and the only girl. The family moved to a farm in Litchfield when Gizzie was a teenager. She graduated from Litchfield Highschool in 1938. She was active in debate and music, playing solos on her violin, singing in the County Chorus and playing violin in the Medina County Orchestra. After high school, Gizzie moved to Medina and worked at A. I Root Company during the week and played for dances in a band on the weekends. Gizzie married Joseph Marrone on Nov 8th 1941, at St Francis Xavier Church, Medina OH. They lived in Sharon Township and moved to the farm on Route 18 in 1943. Gizzie and Joe raised three children: Mary Louise Marrone Longanbach (husband Jim, their daughter Diane Ripley, husband Lance & son Julian and their son David Longanbach, wife Jennifer & daughters Lindsey and Leslie), John Marrone and Joanne Marrone LaPrairie (husband Ralph & their son Eric LaPrairie) Through the years, Gizzie and Joe ran the farm, raising chickens, goats, pigs, sheep, dairy cattle and beef cattle. They also raised white sweet corn for 49 summers, selling it on Route 18 in front of their house. Gizzie was active in many community projects: serving as PTA President at Sharon Elementary, helping start the Highland Music Boosters Club, raising money from the community to help start Medina Hospital, delivering Meals and Wheels and taking calls for Crisis Line. Gizzie celebrated her 100th birthday September 6, 2019, on the farm she loved, surrounded by 100 of her friends and family. The family thanks everyone for making her day so special. For all of her 100 years Gizella Bacik Marrone was strong willed, loving, generous and positive. She will be missed. Due to Covid-19, interment will be at St Francis Cemetery in a private ceremony. Contact the family to watch virtually.







