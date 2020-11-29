1/1
Gizella Varga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gizella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gizella Varga, 86, passed away November 25, 2020. She was born in Opalyi, Hungary to the late Istvan and Ilona (Bartha) Balogh and lived in refugee camps in Italy, Austria and Australia before moving to the United States in 1967. She was a member of Christ Reformed Church of Copley and previously worked at Lahurd's restaurant. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristina Gale; brother, Gyula and sister, Irene. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Balazs; son, Balazs "Steve" (Pam) Varga; grandchildren, Alex, Nick and Erika; and son-in-law, Greg Gale. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Barberton for their wonderful care of Gizella. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Rev. Joe Burkhardt officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved