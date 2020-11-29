Gizella Varga, 86, passed away November 25, 2020. She was born in Opalyi, Hungary to the late Istvan and Ilona (Bartha) Balogh and lived in refugee camps in Italy, Austria and Australia before moving to the United States in 1967. She was a member of Christ Reformed Church of Copley and previously worked at Lahurd's restaurant. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristina Gale; brother, Gyula and sister, Irene. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Balazs; son, Balazs "Steve" (Pam) Varga; grandchildren, Alex, Nick and Erika; and son-in-law, Greg Gale. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Barberton for their wonderful care of Gizella. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Rev. Joe Burkhardt officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com