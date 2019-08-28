Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH,
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
5700 Taylor Road
Doylestown, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
5700 Taylor Road
Doylestown, OH
Gladding "Punk" Miller


1931 - 2019
Gladding "Punk" Miller Obituary
Gladding "Punk" Miller Gladding "Punk" Miller, 88 of Manchester went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., FRIDAY, August 30, 2019 at the VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH, 5700 Taylor Road, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 with Pastor Mark Archer, officiating. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron. Friends may call AT THE CHURCH, Thursday 5 - 7 p.m. and Friday 10a.m until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valley Community Church. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
