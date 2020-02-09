Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Gladys E. Noall

Gladys E. Noall Obituary
Gladys E. Noall, 86, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed into the arms of Jesus and eternal rest on February 6, 2020. Gladys was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. She resided in Cuyahoga Falls for almost 50 years. Gladys worked as a legal secretary for many years in Akron. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, golfing, vacationing, but most of all, raising her three sons and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard Noall; her parents, John H. Parker and Gladys Parker, as well as her brother John (Bud) Parker. Gladys is survived by her three sons and daughters in-law, Robert (Nancy), Kenneth (Colleen) and Rev James (Linda) Noall; 6 grand children, Sister Mary Frances Maxwell, and others whom loved her dearly. Services for Gladys will be private family only. In lieu of flowers she asked that donations be made to The American , Akron, Ohio. Gladys was a wonderful and loving mom to all she touched and developed relationships with. Everyone knew she would do anything needed to please them and they loved her so much. Rest in peace until we meet again.... (Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
