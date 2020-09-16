) Gladys E. Shanks, age 82, of Akron, passed away peacefully with her loved ones present on September 10, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born on July 27, 1938 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to Bruce and Ruth (Robinson) Carey. Gladys will always be remembered for her loving, kindhearted ways and extreme generosity. Her selfless approach to life was undoubtedly the result of her growing up as one of nine siblings. She was always proud of the fact that she and her brother Glenn were twins. After graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1957, Gladys spent a few short years working as a title writer at the Thompson Car Dealership before settling into her role as a wife to Charles "Don" Shanks and a mother to her three children, Mike, Chuck and Teresa. Don and Gladys enjoyed a long marriage together while being afforded many opportunities to travel about the U.S. to all 50 states. One of her fondest memories was an 8-week summer vacation out west with her young children to take in the beauty of 20 different national parks. Gladys also very much enjoyed being involved with the PTA when her children were of school age. Being such a loving mother to three, helped prepare her to be a grandmother to five and a great-grandmother to five also. Those who know her as "Grandma" will surly cherish the time spent playing Kings in the Corner with her and will miss being spoiled with French toast as well as grilled cheese sandwiches. The tradition of travel was continued in her older age as she enjoyed yearly "snowbird" trips to Florida and summer camping trips to Mohican with her family. A love for all animals is something else that Gladys will be remembered by. One very special squirrel by the name of "Chippy" also got to experience the enormity of Gladys' heart as he was taken in, nursed back to health and remained a pet for many years. Throughout her 82 years, she was able to make certain that all who met her felt the warmth of her love through her giving spirit and altruistic ways. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Charles "Don" Shanks; parents, Bruce and Ruth Carey; brothers, Richard, Charles, Edward and Alan Carey; sister, Evelyn Mattingly; and grandson, Chad Gravesmill. She will be dearly missed by her two sons, Mike and Chuck Shanks; daughter, Teresa (Mark) Gravesmill; grandchildren Charles and Douglas Shanks, Natalie (Jennifer) Plum and Cory Gravesmill; great-grandchildren Hailie, Anthony, Adrian, Danica and Leah; twin brother, Glen Carey; sisters, Helen McLain and Mary Hershy; sisters in law, June Fagan and Joan "Jody" Brookes; long time school friend, Janice Jacob. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Michael Chandler, and team, for his heartfelt care. A funeral service will take place on Friday, September 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305. Visitation will follow the service from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. To leave a message for Gladys' family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.