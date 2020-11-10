1/1
Gladys Elizabeth Myers Harding
1937 - 2020
Gladys Elizabeth Myers Harding, 83 years old, passed over peacefully in her sleep to be with the Father and our Lord Jesus Christ. She was greeted by her son, Timothy; grandson, Michael Jr., parents, Brice and Eva Myers and Lovell and Pearl Harding; as well as three brothers, two sisters, four brothers- and two sisters-in-law. She will be dearly missed by her faithful husband of 61 years, Paul; her children Michael and Trina Harding, Donald and Ellie Harding, and Kathy and Dennis Enix; 10 beloved grandchildren; and four spoiled great-grandchildren. Gladys is also survived by four brothers and two sisters, one brother- and three sisters-in-law. Born in Sissonville, WV, Gladys lived most of her married life in Cuyahoga Falls as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. Known as Grandma Gladys to much of her family, she had an amazing green thumb and loved to raise vegetable and flower gardens. She would go out of her way to take care of a child or someone in need. Gladys loved cooking for people, and no one who knew her ever went hungry. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. The funeral service will begin immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron, Ohio. To view the tribute video or share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
