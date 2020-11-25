) GREEN -- Gladys Irene Crane (nee Unger), 91, a resident of Green and member of Messiah Lutheran Church for more than 50 years, passed away on November 23, 2020 at Akron General Cleveland Clinic, after a brief illness. She was born in New Castle, PA on June 30, 1929. There are so many words that could describe Gladys. First, she was love. Everyone that knew her loved her and she loved all that were in her life. Gladys never met a stranger, and never passed an opportunity to express her love. She was always available to make someone else's life better by offering guidance, consoling, or being a mentor for anyone that needed it. She was our matriarch, the chieftain of her clan, raising four generations to love each and stay strong together, this is her legacy. She lovingly commanded five children, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, first and second family relations, those who married or adopted into our tribe, and even those closely linked by friendships. All knew her as the leader of the pack and never questioned her decisions. Gladys made sure holidays and events were family occasions. Dozens and dozens of people gathered throughout the year, all helping and coming together to celebrate having each other in our lives. She was happy, enthralled by jokes and games, as her family and friends can attest. Gladys cared for so many, when her family faltered, she was always there to help. Strong, she was one tough cookie, she fought her illness as long as she could. Gladys joins her husbands William A. Johnson, and Holace W. Crane, her siblings Eleanor, Elma, John, Ronald, and Marlene, and her son William C. Johnson in the afterlife. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Nancy Johnson, daughter Sheila (Vince) Hugus, daughter Debra Johnson, son David (Toni) Johnson and daughter Karin (Rod) Kelley; grandchildren Kimberly (Eric), Bradley (Amy), David Michael, Richard (Karen), Gregory (Heather), Joshua (Casey), Jesse, Robin, Dustin and Emily (Nick); the 19 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren she adored; sister-in-law Charlene Todd; along with multiple nieces and nephews, and good friends. We would like to thank the staff of Akron General Cleveland Clinic for the wonderful care provided to Gladys. Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619), Portage Lakes. Private funeral service for family to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.