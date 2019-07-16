Gladys Irene Reed



Gladys Irene Reed, 85, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



She was born in Buckhannon, WV on January 30, 1934, the daughter of Lee E. and Garnetta Poole House.



Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William H. Reed, who passed away in 2017. Also preceding her in death were her parents, sisters, Violet Green, Shirley McCulley, Helen Wagner, Alice Gorman.



She will be deeply missed by her children, Neta Aronhalt, Bill (Mary) Reed, Bob (Connie) Reed, and Tammy Reed, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.



Gladys loved her flowers, and spending time in her garden. She was often seen going out to lunch with friends and family. Gladys was the "glue that held everything together" for her family.



Gladys' family would like to thank Dr. Kiraly, special nieces and the staff of Grace Hospice for their compassionate care of their mom in her last days.



Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park, following the service. To leave a message for Gladys' family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019