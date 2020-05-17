Gladys Jane Reed, 90, of Akron, Ohio, passed away May 6, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born January 27, 1930 in Akron, the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Brenize and Chester David Becher. In June 1951, she married Darl Jennings Reed. Together they shared 41 years of marriage. Gladys loved playing cards with her friends, going out to eat, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Darl. Gladys is survived by her family, Sue, Scott, and Tom; extended family Jeff, Angie, Anita, Brandon, and Joshua; grandchildren Jeffery, Jamie, and Jeremiah. Due to COVID 19, services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: Summa Hospice 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







