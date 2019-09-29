|
|
Gladys Jean Parks (McMurray) Gladys passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of September 21, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on January 19, 1931. Gladys was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was also a devoted member of the Christian congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Gladys (Calhoun) McMurray of Akron as well as brothers, Richard, Francis, and Robert. Gladys is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, William; daughter, Debra (Jeff) Thissen; daughter, Carol; son, William, Jr. (Claire) of Alabama; brother, James (Barbara) McMurray of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Joshua, Michael, Ian, Sarah, Rebekah, Caitlin, Katie, Samantha; nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019