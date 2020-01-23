Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Randolph, OH
Gladys M. Davis


1929 - 2020
Gladys M. Davis Obituary
Gladys M. Davis, age 90, of Randolph, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born February 24, 1929 in Akron, Ohio to the late Forest and Mary (Miller) Cain. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold; sister, Dollie Gordon; grandson, Joshua Davis; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Young; she is survived by her four children, Diane (George) Malinky, Bruce (Sandy) Davis, Susan (Gary) Smith, Jeff (Sharon) Davis; 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marion (Gene) Halsey. Gladys was very generous and loving, giving gifts and food to all who came to visit. Christmas was her favorite holiday. It became important to her in the last few years to give the book "Jesus Calling" sharing the comfort and love of Jesus. She had a good sense of humor and always spoke what was on her mind. She will be sadly missed. Calling hours are Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. The family will have a graveside funeral on Wednesday, 11:00 at Hillside Cemetery in Randolph with Ron Bowers officiating. (Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364) www.arnoldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
