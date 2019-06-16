|
Gladys M. Matuch
BARBERTON -- Gladys M. Matuch, 76, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Summa Barberton Hospital. Born on May 5, 1943 in Prattsville, Ohio to the late Elmer and Lucille (Peters) Allman, she had been a Barberton area resident most of her life and was a member of the Barberton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness. Gladys was also a member of the OSTPA and enjoyed tractor pulls, camping, crafting and quilting.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Matuch; step-father, Harold Reiter; brothers, Rodney (Joy) Allman, Ernest Allman and Roger Reiter. Gladys is survived by her children, Doris Matuch and Christopher Matuch; grandson, Shane (Sara Taubler) Matuch; brother, John Reiter and sister-in-law, Nancy Allman.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, 11 a.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. W., Barberton. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019