Gibson Gladys Mae Burton Gibson peacefully transitioned to heaven on July 29th, 2020. The daughter of the late Robert Lawrence and Vivian Butts Burton, Gladys was born in Akron, Ohio. After high school she worked as an elevator operator at the YMCA while attending Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. During WWII she paused her pursuits of higher education and went to work in the rubber factories. She began her factory training at Goodyear Aircraft before working 10 years at B.F. Goodrich. Determined to complete her education, Gladys later graduated from the University of Akron with two Majors while her children ranged in ages 7-13. She was the fifth of her siblings to graduate from the University of Akron with a bachelor's degree. Gladys was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, her husband, James S. Gibson, and her daughter, Angela Rose Gibson. She is survived by her sisters, Hazel Shelton and Susan Armour; children, James Gibson Jr., Gregory Gibson (Judy), and Roberta Rogers (Clinton); her grandchildren, James Gibson III, April McDaniel (Michael), Samuel Gibson, Eugene and Kimberly Rogers; her great-grandchildren, Shawn and Makayla McDaniel; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, Rev. Kimberly C. Rogers, eulogizing. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent 1231 Dover Ave., Akron, OH 44320.