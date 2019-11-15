Home

Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME
1250 S. Hawkins
Akron, OH
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul AME
1250 S. Hawkins
Akron, OH
Gladys Marie Brown, (affectionately known as Guy), 89, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 6, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1930 in Ashland City, Tenn. She graduated from Townsend High in Winchester, Tenn. and continued her education at Tennessee A & I, now known as Tennessee State University. She moved to Akron, Ohio in the 1950's, where she married John W. Brown Jr. and became employed with St. Thomas for some years then employed with Akron General Medical Center, retiring with over 20 years of service. Mrs. Brown was a licensed cosmetologist for over 60 years and she loved her church St. Paul AME where she was a faithful member until her passing. She was a lifetime member of the NAACP and made it a priority to attend the annual event. Mrs. Brown loved family gatherings and made known to each family member the importance of education. She also loved to eat fish. She will be truly missed. Gladys Brown was preceded in death by her husband; mother, Maggie E. Long; brothers, Lawrence Hudgens, James Hudgens, Charles Hudgens; sisters, Augusta Bailey, Gradie Adkins, Ruby Bennett, Fannie Carrie Wade and Ernestine Ferguson; and step son Ivan Brown. She is survived by sister and caretaker, Gloria (Arthur) Shelton; step children, Marvin (Sharon) Brown; James Brown; Vanessa (Dr. Dennis) Bonner; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Paul AME,1250 S. Hawkins, Akron, Ohio 44320 where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Bruce Butcher officiating. Interment at Glendale Cemetery, Procession will form at 706 Evans Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310. Condolences may be sent to 845 Storer Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
