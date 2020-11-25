1/1
Gladys Massey
1925 - 2020
Gladys Massey ascended from earth to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, following a long illness. She was born on Sunday, November 8, 1925, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Carl and Azie Myricks. She was blessed to be born into a loving family--the third born of nine children. She moved to Akron in 1930 when her family re-located. She was affectionately nicknamed "Red" by her father in her early years due to her light-colored hair. She loved the Lord and was a member of the House of the Lord in Akron. Gladys graduated from Akron Practical Nursing School with a Licensed Practical Nurse degree and worked at the Brecksville VA Hospital for many years until she retired in 1990. Gladys lived a full life. She enjoyed traveling and she loved the many family reunions and family gatherings over the years. Gladys was residing at Copley Health Center in Copley, Ohio at the time of her death. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Azie (Jones) Myricks; spouse, James Massey; son, "Wheetie"; daughter, "Sis", brothers, Charles (CJ) Myricks, Carl Jr. Myricks; sisters, Christine ("Sister") Roberts and Emily Lou Myricks. Gladys leaves to mourn her passing her sisters, Delores Smith, Estelle Lewis, Carmelia (Harvey) Starks (all of Akron); brother, William (Gladys) Myricks, Akron; sister-in-law, Cora Myricks, Akron; grandchildren, Juan Davis, Tracy Lavergne, Kim (Rodney) Goff (all from Texas), Shavaune Davis, Barberton, Ohio, Brandon (Carlitta) Davis, Texas; 14 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends. Service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1500 Marion Ave., Apt 712, Akron, OH 44313. Please see the website for the live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
NOV
27
Service
10:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
