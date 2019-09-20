Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Gladys Ruth Duffield

Gladys Ruth Duffield Obituary
Gladys Ruth Duffield (Stiles) Gladys Ruth Duffield, 90, passed away September 18, 2019 with her family by her side. Born and raised in Shinnston, WVa., she came to Akron, Ohio in 1943 and resided in the Ellet area, later moving to Portage Lakes in 1967. Ruth was a retired school bus driver for the Coventry Local Schools and was a member of the Cottage Grove Evangelical Church. She greatly enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Ruth is preceded in death her husband of 39 years, Basil; son, David; parents, Willie and Marie (Fortney) Stiles and eight siblings. She will be sadly missed by her children, Dennis (Susan), Barry (Shawanda) and Mary Ann (Bob) Kresowaty; grandchildren, Brent, Krystle, Randy, Brandi, Tiffany, Sarah, Jacob and Cody; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
