Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
7707 Market Ave N.
North Canton, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Glen C. Hartman Obituary
Glen C. Hartman, age 47, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening in Canton. He was born December 16, 1971 in Youngstown to Albert and Karen (Miller) Hartman.

He is a 1990 graduate from GlenOak High School. Glen grew up playing baseball in the Holly Hills league, Plain Local midget football, and continued on to play high school football. His passion was motorcycles, riding as often as he could. He loved all sports especially the New York Yankees and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by sisters, Shelly Savan (Mark), Jill Davis (Michael Johnson); brother, Jack Davis; aunt, Kathy Cunningham (Jim); nephews, Steve and Brent Savan, Jack and Ben Davis, Will Johnson; cousin, Justin Cunningham (Corrinne) and countless friends.

Calling hours will be Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave. N., North Canton, Ohio 44721 where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Emil Gretarsson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com. Arnold-Canton, 330-456-7291
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019
