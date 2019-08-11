|
Glen R. Coup Glen R. Coup passed away on August 7, 2019 at the age of 78 at Akron City (Summa) Hospital. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Paul W. and Pearl E. (Proctor) Coup; and brothers-in-law, John H. and Daniel Daugherty. He is survived by his wife, Gail M. Daugherty/Fike) Coup; children, Christine D. (Fike) Aguirre of Akron, Richard D. Fike of Mt. Vernon, and Glenna E. Coup of Barberton; sisters, Elizabeth Wayand of Vashon Island, Washington, Alice Johnston of Barberton, Peggy Smaldino of Akron, and Charlotte (Edward) Mickels of Akron; brother, Dennis (Teri) Coup of New Franklin; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Glen graduated from Hower Vocational High School (Auto Mechanics). He proudly served from 1963 - 1969 in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne, as a wheel mechanic, and in the military police while in the Army Reserves. He retired as a field service engineer from H.P.M. Corporation in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, then spent the next nine years in maintenance at Park Lane Manor, Akron. Glen enjoyed watching NASCAR races and fishing and camping with his grandchildren. A graveside service with Army Funeral Honors will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, with procession leaving Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross, 501 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44303, in memory of Glen. Condolences and memories may be shared with Glen's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Norton 330-825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019