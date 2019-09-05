Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Glen R. Johnston


1942 - 2019
Glen R. Johnston Obituary
Glen R. Johnston Glen R. Johnston I, age 76, of Akron, Ohio, died on September 3, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 22, 1942 in Akron, the son of the late Harry and Dorothy (nee Finnegan) Johnston. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Newcomer, Akron Chapel 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-5104; where Pastor Steve Bucy will celebrate Glen's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
