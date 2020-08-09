1/1
Glen T. Carpenter
Glen T Carpenter, 82, entered in to eternal rest on August 1, 2020. Glen was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Reiter Dairy after 24 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing the lottery and being outside working in his yard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Kay Carpenter; daughter, Kathy Carpenter-Robinson, and brothers, Frank and Roger Carpenter. His survived by his children, John (Clara) Carpenter, Karen (Mike) Underation, and Dawn (Gary) Harvey; sister, Phyllis Akers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Military Honors at the Graveside Service will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
