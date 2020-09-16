Glenda F. Rhoden, 72, passed away on September 8, 2020. She was born on December 9, 1947 in Akron, Ohio to James and Gertrude Gibbons, Sr. Glenda was employed by Akron Public Schools working in the nutrition department at the STEM School. She was an active and faithful member of St. John C.M.E. Glenda leaves to forever cherish her loving memory, son, Derrick Rhoden; granddaughter, Dezia Rhoden; grandson, Bryce Rhoden; nephews, Dion and DeEric Gibbons; niece, Di'Chene Gibbons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home. Mask will be required to attend services.