1/1
Glenda F. Rhoden
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda F. Rhoden, 72, passed away on September 8, 2020. She was born on December 9, 1947 in Akron, Ohio to James and Gertrude Gibbons, Sr. Glenda was employed by Akron Public Schools working in the nutrition department at the STEM School. She was an active and faithful member of St. John C.M.E. Glenda leaves to forever cherish her loving memory, son, Derrick Rhoden; granddaughter, Dezia Rhoden; grandson, Bryce Rhoden; nephews, Dion and DeEric Gibbons; niece, Di'Chene Gibbons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home. Mask will be required to attend services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved