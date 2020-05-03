Glenda Grezlik (nee Hawks), age 76, passed away on April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Kellie Zajac (Robert), Kimberly Bucey (Brent), and Frank (Christina); dear grandmother of Benjamin, Alex, Jack, B.G., Brock, Reed, and Cade; sister of Daryl Hawks (Michelle) and Bryce Hawks (Sue); beloved aunt. Funeral services will be private. Condolence messages may be left at www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOMES - 330-467-4500.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.