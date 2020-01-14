|
|
Glenda Kay Masters, 76, of Sterling, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Kay was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church in Norton and was a faithful servant of Jesus. Surviving are her husband, Howard of 60 years; her four children and their spouses, John and Kimberly Masters of North Lawrence, Bill and Tammy Masters of Akron, Cindie and Tracy Moore of Toledo and Jim and Sandy Masters of Smithville; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Erma Hodgen and sisters, JoAnn Jolliff and Betty Cherry. Services will be Saturday, Jan. 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with Rev. Cecil Farmer officiating. Friends may call Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020