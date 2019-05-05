Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Glenda Lou Richardson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenda

"Chee Chee" Lou Richardson (Wilson)

Glenda Lou Richardson, "Chee Chee", age 69, of Akron, Ohio, died on April 15, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.

She was born on July 26, 1949 in Akron, the daughter of the late L. D. and Willie Lou (nee Gaddis) Wilson.

Glenda worked as a laborer at Ferriot Inc. and as a nurse's aide at St. Edwards Nursing Home.

She enjoyed partying, playing cards, baking-especially peanut butter cookies, and her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Bryan Eugene Mitchell and one granddaughter; her cousin, Dorothy Prude; and her good friend, Wanda Grey; and a host of other family and friends.

Other than her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her siblings, Laura Mae Wilson and Arthur Lee Wilson.

Memorial services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., where Elder Hugh Thompson will celebrate Glenda's life.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
