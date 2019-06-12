|
|
Glenn A. Hernea
Glenn A. Hernea departed this life on June 9, 2019 of complications from a broken hip.
Born on January 24, 1925 in Sharon Center, OH to Mike and Julia Hernea, he leaves to cherish his memory his son, Robert; daughter, Patricia; and sister, Jean Finnegan. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Mary Jane in 2010 whom he now joins in eternal peace.
An Army veteran of World War II and City of Akron retiree, we have lost a wonderful and generous father and man of quality values.
Private burial and services will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019