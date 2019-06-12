Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Glenn A. Hernea


Glenn A. Hernea

Glenn A. Hernea departed this life on June 9, 2019 of complications from a broken hip.

Born on January 24, 1925 in Sharon Center, OH to Mike and Julia Hernea, he leaves to cherish his memory his son, Robert; daughter, Patricia; and sister, Jean Finnegan. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Mary Jane in 2010 whom he now joins in eternal peace.

An Army veteran of World War II and City of Akron retiree, we have lost a wonderful and generous father and man of quality values.

Private burial and services will be held at a later date.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019
