Glenn C. Brown
1952 - 2020
Glenn C. Brown, 68, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020. He was born August 25, 1952 in Akron to Robert and Alice Brown. He worked for Loral Aircraft Wheel and Brake and was a member of Goss Memorial Church. He was a devoted husband and father. He taught Sunday School, helped with stockade, and the youth group and sang in the choir. Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Brown; his mother, Alice M. Brown; and his sister, Rebecca Terrill. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Terry; daughter, Amy; brothers, Dennis (Lorene) Brown, Dale (Michelle) Brown and Robert Lee, Jr. (Deb) Brown; brother-in-law, Roger Terrill; mother-in-law, June R. Trettel; nieces and nephews. Private services held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association or The American Cancer Society, in memory of Glenn. Condolences and memories may be shared with Glenn's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
