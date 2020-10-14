1/1
Glenn C. Burkholder
Glenn C. Burkholder, age 96, passed away on October 11, 2020. Glenn was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, the son of the late Robert and Rhoda Burkholder. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and he attended the Chicago College of Medical Technology in Chicago, IL, where he retired as Laboratory Manager at Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital after 37 years of service. Glenn was a charter member of the Ohio Society of Medical Technology where he served as an officer for several years. He was also a member of the American Medical Technologists for over 40 years. He is survived by his brother, Donald; seven nieces and two nephews. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
