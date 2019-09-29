|
Glenn E. McHenry, Jr. Glenn E. McHenry, Jr., 67, passed away September 23, 2019. He was born November 23, 1951 to Martha "June" and Glenn E. McHenry Sr. He graduated from Lake HS and served in the Ohio National Guard. Glenn was employed by the City of Akron Police Division retiring in 2008 with over 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, and leaves behind his children, Douglas and Stacey McHenry, Amber Hershey; grandson, Logan McHenry; and other relatives and friends. Per Glenn's wishes, cremation has taken place. Please join his children as they celebrate his life on Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m., with an hour of visitation prior, at Millheim Baptist Church, 2661 Hayne Rd., Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019