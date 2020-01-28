Home

Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
1924 - 2020
Glenn E. Smith Obituary
Glenn E. Smith, 95, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away at home January 22, 2020. Glenn was born March 11, 1924 in Commodore, PA. He was welcomed by his wives, Ruth (deceased '62) and Maxine (deceased '13); daughter, Linda (Dan) Mitzel; grandson, Ed Mitzel; parents, Clyde and Minnie Smith; and his siblings. He is survived by children, Larry Summerville, Sandra Woy (Ashley), Valerie (D. Gordon) Barta, Deborah (Daniel) McCoy, Jean (Bob) Bordick, Bryan (Ann) Smith, Shaire (Randy) Sixt, Doug (Mary-Beth) Smith; 24 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren. Glenn, beloved husband, father and grandfather, was a jack of all trades, World War II veteran (Navy Seabees), Real Estate Investor and agent, and retired carpenter (NRM). He was a 33 degree Mason, member of Star Lodge #187 F&AM, Scottish Rite, Yusef Khan Grotto (Trustee Emeritus), Tadmor Shrine, American Legion, CEC/Seabee, F.O.P.A., Buckeye State Sheriff Association, USWA, SOAR and various others. Glenn enjoyed bowling, playing cards and seeing and researching his antique cars. Services will be held 2 p.m. FRIDAY at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St. Interment with military honors at Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home THURSDAY, from 6 to 8 p.m. where Star Lodge #187 F&AM and Yusef Khan Grotto will conduct services. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
