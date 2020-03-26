Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Glenn Edwin Wiley


1947 - 2020
Glenn Edwin Wiley Obituary
Glenn Edwin Wiley, age 72, of Akron, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born on May 19, 1947, the son of Clarence Richard and Martha Lee Richner Wiley. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Lee Carpenter. He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 52 years, Ruthann Stuecher; sons, Charles, Nathaniel (Karen), and Casey (Dina) Wiley; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Nancy) and Richard Wiley. Glenn loved to hunt, and enjoyed going to the movies, fishing, and gun collecting. He volunteered at the schools, reading to the children and helping in the classrooms. Glenn collected World War II memorabilia, and build many model planes from that era. He was a good Christian man, and would give you the shirt off of his back. Visitation for Glenn's family will be private. Please continue to support the Wiley family during this difficult time by sharing your prayers and thoughts on www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
