STOW -- Glenn F. Seaver, 87, passed away November 21, 2019. He grew up on farms in Tallmadge, then moved to Cuyahoga Falls when he married Marilyn Elaine Balcom. Together, they raised their two kids, Cindy and Scott, and have resided in Stow for the last 48 years. Preceded in death by his brother, Jim, November 8, 2019; son, Scott Glenn Seaver in 2000; father, Everett; brother, Ed; sister, Lois. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn; daughter, Cindy (Mark) Stoner and sister, Suzy Bittner. Glenn was a humble and kind man, well-known for a lifetime of backbreaking work, even as he fought as a cancer survivor many times over the years. He worked as a concrete mason for decades, retiring from AMHA. He used his hard-earned skills in his heart of service, self-sacrifice and volunteerism and helped on Kingdom Hall construction projects all over the state of Ohio, alongside his son, Scott and his brother, Jim. The hash marks on his hard hat indicated the number of projects he felt it a privilege to work on in service to his Heavenly Father, Jehovah. Building up treasures in heaven was his priority. Glenn had a heart full of love for his many nieces, nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was delighted to see them grow and loved hearing all the good reports of their fine progress. Laughter and chocolate was the best medicine as he and Gramma resided at Altercare for the last few years. The staff is to be so commended for their professional attention to Glenn's special needs and so kindly cared for him. Glenn and his wife, as ordained ministers, publicly shared their real hope, A God-given guarantee: Glenn's death will be UNDONE, we will share eternity in his company, and with all those we love and have lost, and it will be right here on an earth restored to perfection, finally enjoying a life of love and meaningful existence as our Creator intended from the start. These promises are true, and it was Glenn's life mission to spread this Good News. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4092 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to jw.org Donations online. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2019