BARBERTON -- Glenn O. Weisner, 47, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 unexpectedly. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Tim Lenihan, father Robert Weisner and mother Judith Lee Weisner. He leaves behind beloved family: fiancee Cyndi Barker; sons Kyle, James, Cody, Matt and Michael; brothers Dan, Bob, Pat and Terry; sisters Theresa, Traci and Robin Marie. He also leaves behind beloved stepmother Nancy Lenihan, as well as many loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a large group of friends. A celebration of life will take place on December 6th beginning at 12:00 p.m. at 487-17th St. NW., Barberton and last as long as needed. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)