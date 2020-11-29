1/1
Glenn O. Weisner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBERTON -- Glenn O. Weisner, 47, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 unexpectedly. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Tim Lenihan, father Robert Weisner and mother Judith Lee Weisner. He leaves behind beloved family: fiancee Cyndi Barker; sons Kyle, James, Cody, Matt and Michael; brothers Dan, Bob, Pat and Terry; sisters Theresa, Traci and Robin Marie. He also leaves behind beloved stepmother Nancy Lenihan, as well as many loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a large group of friends. A celebration of life will take place on December 6th beginning at 12:00 p.m. at 487-17th St. NW., Barberton and last as long as needed. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved