Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn R. Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glenn R. Wilson Obituary
Glenn R. Wilson

Glenn R. Wilson, 59 passed away on April 4, 2019. He worked many years painting houses. He was a kidney transplant patient.

Glenn is preceded by his mother, Patricia

(Roddy) Morrison; father, Clifford Wilson and infant daughter, Angela Pearl Wilson. He is survived by his children: Raymond (Stephanie), Jacob

(Victoria) and Emily; two granddaughters; stepmother, Nancy; sister, Susan and many aunts; uncles cousins and nieces; and special friend, Tracy Massaro.

A memorial service will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Saturday at 12 p.m., officiated by Rev. Pamela Buzalka, followed by inurnment at Lakewood Cemetery. Friends may call an hour prior from 11 to 12.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now