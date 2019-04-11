|
|
Glenn R. Wilson
Glenn R. Wilson, 59 passed away on April 4, 2019. He worked many years painting houses. He was a kidney transplant patient.
Glenn is preceded by his mother, Patricia
(Roddy) Morrison; father, Clifford Wilson and infant daughter, Angela Pearl Wilson. He is survived by his children: Raymond (Stephanie), Jacob
(Victoria) and Emily; two granddaughters; stepmother, Nancy; sister, Susan and many aunts; uncles cousins and nieces; and special friend, Tracy Massaro.
A memorial service will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Saturday at 12 p.m., officiated by Rev. Pamela Buzalka, followed by inurnment at Lakewood Cemetery. Friends may call an hour prior from 11 to 12.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019