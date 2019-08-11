Home

Glenn "Mark" Slick Glenn "Mark" Slick died in his home in Toledo, Ohio on August 6th at the age of 78. Mark is survived by his sons, John Francis of Stow, Ohio, Paht (Susan) Ehrenfried of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Mathew (Joy) Slick of Houston, Texas; his grandson, Raiden of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; his brothers, Jack (Bea) of Williamsville, New York and David (Toni) of Ormond Beach, Florida. He also leaves his beloved dog, Goober. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, of St. Petersburg, Florida; his parents, Glenn and Pauline Slick (nee Robb) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Mark was born on August 23, 1940 in Akron OH. He graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School and was a salesman for Morgan Adhesives and A.I. Root Candle Company. After retirement he and Diane moved to St. Petersburg, Florida until relocation to Toledo, Ohio. An avid boater, Mark loved his days on Lake Erie and Portage Lakes, Ohio. There will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you think of Mark fondly.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
