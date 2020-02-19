|
|
STERLING -- Glenna J. Dannemiller, age 89, passed away on February 16, 2010. Born on January 19, 1931 in Mogadore, OH to the late Oran and Nellie Rohrbaugh, she was a resident of Sterling for 28 years, previously of Doylestown. Glenna retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Doylestown office, and had volunteered at Barberton Citizens Hospital. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Rittman and had cleaned the church for many years. In her younger years, Glenna was the first Homecoming Queen in Doylestown. She enjoyed going to Canada in the summer and Florida in the winter with her husband. Preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. Dannemiller and sisters, Ruth Stump and Marjorie Hanak, she is survived by her children, Francia (Alex) Manukian of Pickerington, OH, Marcia (David) Depew of Gahanna, OH, Cynthia (John) Seaburn of Doylestown; step children, Lee (Linda) Dannemiller, Dale (Becky) Dannemiller, Rex Dannemiller all of Orrville; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; half-brother, William (Rita) Rohrbaugh of WY; other family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of both Smithville-Western Care Center and Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care of Glenna. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, with Fr. Stephen Moran, officiating. Burial to take place at St. Anne's Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020