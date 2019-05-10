|
Gloria A. Ruggles
Gloria A. Ruggles, 87, of Stow, passed away suddenly on May 5, 2019. She was a devoted wife and mother, who will be missed by numerous family and friends. Gloria was the wife to the late Eddy Ruggles, former owner of Eddy's Bike Shop in Stow. She attended Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cuyahoga Falls.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Eddy Ruggles.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Cathy) Ruggles, Lisa (David Sr.) Garey, Janeen (Wayne) Long, Jim (Sandy) Ruggles, and Edwin Ruggles Jr.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and best friend, Linda.
A Celebration of Gloria's life will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2141 5th St., Cuyahoga Falls, 44221.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Gloria's honor to Redeemer Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2019