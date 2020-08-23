1/1
Gloria Ann. Calderwood
1930 - 2020
Gloria Ann. Calderwood "Ya-Ya", 89, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away on August 13, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls following a one year battle with Dementia. She was born on September 6, 1930 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Biasella. On September 15, 1951 she married Donald W. Calderwood together they shared 69 years of marriage. Gloria "Glo-worm" Calderwood was our leading matriarch who never met a stranger and enjoyed people so much, she worked until she was 80! Gloria enjoyed life whether it was in Ohio or Florida. She enjoyed sunshine and was in turn the sunshine of our lives. Gloria was a faithful follower of Christ. Gloria was the past President of the CF Business Professional Women's Association. Gloria opened the heart of her home to everyone. Her light hearted jokes and "Italian Night" dinners were always the best. She will be missed by many and forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Anna Biasella and daughter, Debra Ann Calderwood. She is survived by her husband, Donald; son, Gary (Christine) Calderwood; daughter, Lynn (Steve) Yamokoski; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Joe) Taylor, EvanMarie Zimmerman and Timothy Calderwood; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Marie Fithian; sister, Marietta Linn and (Ed Hart); brother, Nick Biasella; nieces and nephews, Kathy, John and Bobby; life long friend, Margaret Renner. A special appreciation goes to Continuing Healthcare for the past year, especially the past 6 months. Due to Covid-19 there will be no calling hours. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
