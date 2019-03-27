Gloria Ann Doepker (Ritchey)



Gloria Ann (Ritchey) Doepker, 84, of Tallmadge, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by her children, family and their everlasting love. Gloria was born to the late Earl and Wilma Ritchey on October 14, 1934. She attended Tallmadge City Schools and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1952. Gloria attended Kent State University and lived most of her life in Tallmadge.



Gloria was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Her two favorite words were "Mom" and "Grandma". Her children and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy and she cherished the times when "all my kids are together". Gloria worked at Bumpas Drug and Emporium as a "soda clerk" when she was 16 years old and returned there many years later after raising her children. Gloria retired from Tallmadge City Schools with 33 years of service in 2008 as a Paraprofessional. She touched the lives of many children and was dearly loved by the staff.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Wilma Ritchey; brother, James Ritchey and her precious dog, Sugar. Gloria is survived by her children, John (Rosemary) Doepker of Tallmadge, Cheryl (Mark) Gilbert of Wadsworth, Michael (Francesca) Doepker of New Jersey, Lori (Jim) Green of Green, Terri (Mark) Allen of Tallmadge, Scott (Nicole) Doepker of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Samantha Allen, Devon, Jordan, Andrew, Michael, Katie (Eric) Labbe, Matthew (Brittney), David and Dan; great-grandchildren, Gabe and Christian. She is also survived by her brother, Don (Ann) Ritchey; very special sister-in-law, Charlotte Stock; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many many friends, including Carmi Allen and Pam Gressock.



Gloria was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. Her faith was very important to her. She was active in church, which included a group of friends that began studying together over 50 years ago. They are still active in Sponsi Club. Gloria will be missed as the hilarious emcee at the annual rummage sale at church. Never afraid of the spotlight, she used this as her moment to share her comedic skills. She was a season ticketholder to Playhouse Square. She loved attending the theater and dinner out with friends. Gloria made every party, happy hour, dinner and celebration more fun by her presence.



We would like to thank the many healthcare providers who helped us through the difficult health challenge, especially the compassionate staff at Medina Western Reserve Hospice. Because of their care, Gloria could go home to the Lord, resting in peace. Gloria loved her children unconditionally. She cherished family traditions, holidays, and the annual family beach vacation. Only Gloria could get lost on the beach and convince the lifeguard to drive her around to find her beach chair. Any stranger quickly became a friend.



The family will receive friends 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.



"Mom", "Grandma", we could not have asked for a mom who could love her family so deeply. We admire your strength and sense of humor as you fought this battle. Your life, love, and laugh will live in our hearts forever.



