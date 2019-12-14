|
|
Gloria "June" Babich, age 93, passed away on December 11, 2019. Visitation will be at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Following the service, June will be buried with her husband, Peter at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or . Full obituary notice will appear in Sunday's paper. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 14, 2019