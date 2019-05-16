|
Gloria C. Lyles
Gloria C. Lyles, 67, passed away on May 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen McGhee; sister, Elizabeth Ford; and niece, Michelle McGhee.
She leaves to cherish her memory son, Archie Lyles; sisters, Helen McGhee Owens (caretaker), Marilyn (Larry) Reynolds and Dorothy Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends. A special thank you to her caretaker, Tracy Summers.
Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd. Peninsula, OH 44264. Condolences may be sent to 1062 Roslyn Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019