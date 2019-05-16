Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd. Peninsula
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Lyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria C. Lyles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria C. Lyles Obituary
Gloria C. Lyles

Gloria C. Lyles, 67, passed away on May 15, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen McGhee; sister, Elizabeth Ford; and niece, Michelle McGhee.

She leaves to cherish her memory son, Archie Lyles; sisters, Helen McGhee Owens (caretaker), Marilyn (Larry) Reynolds and Dorothy Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends. A special thank you to her caretaker, Tracy Summers.

Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd. Peninsula, OH 44264. Condolences may be sent to 1062 Roslyn Ave., Akron, OH 44320.

330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now