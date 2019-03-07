Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Gloria E. Bogyus Obituary
Gloria E. Bogyus

Gloria E. Bogyus, 84, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.

A life resident of Akron, she retired from Akron General Medical Center after many years of service.

Preceded in death by her companion of 50 years, Thurman Shanholtz and daughter, Paula Bogyus. Gloria is survived by her son, Scott Shanholtz (fiancee,

Jessica Baratko); brother, Robert (Vickie) Walker of Tennessee; grandsons, Robert and Scottie Shanholtz; great-grandson, Izak Shanholtz and Izak's mother, Erin Johns.

Gloria's family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9th at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 from 2 to 4 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
