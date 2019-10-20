|
Gloria Hill (Merrian), 89, of Stow, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 surrounded by family, at The Justin T Roger's Hospice Care Center following a long illness. She was born on April 24, 1930 in Ravenna, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Blanch and Frank Merrian. On July 12, 1951 she married Robert Hill. Together they shared 46 years of marriage. She was an active member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Tallmadge. Gloria loved to travel with the Stow Sun Shiners and her friends. She enjoyed being on the bowling team with her daughters. She retired from Century Products in 1992. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother and sister. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Cliff) Scherer, Roberta (Mick) Porter; grandchildren, Robert (Kari) Scherer, Jason (Amy) Scherer, Jeremy Scherer, Sarah (Will) Hooper, Amanda Porter, and Kayla (Jeff) Tyner; great grand children, Abigail, Emma, Gracie, Logan, Noah, Mason, Kameron, Emerson, and Lilly. Special thank's to The Justin T Rogers Hospice Care Center for the extremely wonderful care. Per the families wishes private services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019