Gloria J Ciresi Gloria J Ciresi passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David of 38 years; children, James (Sara) and Zoe and grandson, James. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22nd from 2:00 - 4:00 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Graveside Service will be Monday, September 23rd at 10:00 AM at West Richfield Cemetery, 4219 Broadview Rd., Richfield, OH 44286. The full obituary may be seen at www.rosehillbp.com along with sharing of memories and condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019