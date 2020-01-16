Home

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Gloria J. Goode Obituary
"Bootsie" Gloria J. Goode "Bootsie" gained her heavenly wings January 10, 2020 at the blessed age of 70. A lifetime resident of the Akron community, she worked as a Home Health Aide and was a member of United Baptist Church. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Jones; her mother, Elsie Jones-Street; her nephews, Rayshawn and Robert Jr.; and niece, Wanda. To forever cherish her memory she leaves her husband, Otis Goode of Akron; sons, Kenneth (LaToya) Jones of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Brian Jones of Akron; brothers, Jimmie (Miechelle) Montgomery, Gordon and John (Avetta) Jones, all of Akron; sisters, Darlene Tucker, Sandra Sykes, Elise (Robert) Wade and Valerie O'Neal, all of Akron, OH; grandchildren, Chane'l, Ja'Brina, Zhane, Lachelle, Kenneth Jr., Kendrick, Keyshawn, B'More and Bryent; her best friend, Beverly Roberson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12:00 p.m., at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1272 Aycliffe Lane, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -