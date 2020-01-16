|
"Bootsie" Gloria J. Goode "Bootsie" gained her heavenly wings January 10, 2020 at the blessed age of 70. A lifetime resident of the Akron community, she worked as a Home Health Aide and was a member of United Baptist Church. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Jones; her mother, Elsie Jones-Street; her nephews, Rayshawn and Robert Jr.; and niece, Wanda. To forever cherish her memory she leaves her husband, Otis Goode of Akron; sons, Kenneth (LaToya) Jones of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Brian Jones of Akron; brothers, Jimmie (Miechelle) Montgomery, Gordon and John (Avetta) Jones, all of Akron; sisters, Darlene Tucker, Sandra Sykes, Elise (Robert) Wade and Valerie O'Neal, all of Akron, OH; grandchildren, Chane'l, Ja'Brina, Zhane, Lachelle, Kenneth Jr., Kendrick, Keyshawn, B'More and Bryent; her best friend, Beverly Roberson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12:00 p.m., at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1272 Aycliffe Lane, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020