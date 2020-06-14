Our community sadly lost a pillar on Monday, June 9, 2020 when Gloria Jean Franklin, age 78, passed away. Gloria retired from ODJFS after 30 years of service and was an active member of Joyful Seniors, Joy Park Federations, E.A.C.H. Theatre Group and served in the community to address neighborhood concerns. She was also an active member of the Nurses Guild Ministry of Mt. Zion Baptist Church until her illness. She was born January 20, 1942, in Akron, Ohio right out of World War II and about 10 years after the Great Depression. She talked about family and friends that would come up from the South to make a better life. They would stay with her family on Markle Avenue on the Eastside of Akron temporarily until they got on their feet. During that era of frugality and humility, you learned how to make a lot out of a little. Gloria would also tell stories of gardens in the backyard, homemade pies and the man that owned the corner store market that gladly gave you credit for food, knowing you and your family were good for it until your next pay. That was an era of days gone by, but that era was still in Gloria. She still believed in honesty and humility and homemade cooking. Her word was her bond and she was someone you could count on at all times. She had her frailties, but she also had her strengths. For those who knew her she had a special strength. A Godly strength that forged her through all of life's perilous bounds. It seasoned and sharpened her to deal with life's pain. She became a woman of trust, loyalty and a woman of devotion to Jesus that was her center. She was always thinking of ways to make life better. Her passions of gardening, cooking and family was part of the zeal of her circumference. She had a childlike innocence of trustworthiness for people that was the same as the trust that was in her. During her end of life, she had what we call the Gethsemane Experience. Some of us know that's the place where Jesus went to pray until he sweated blood. It's the place where his Will wrestled to find its way to God's Will. Just as Jacob also wrestled with God and his Will, Jacob held on to God even when he knew death would be imminent and God honored that and said I will now give you a new name called "Israel". God will also give Gloria Jean Franklin a new name and He will say to her, "well done good and faithful Servant, well done". Gloria is survived by her son, Christopher (Patricia) Franklin; and her two grandchildren, Christian and Cassidy; as well as her brother, Thomas "Teddy" (Alma) Franklin; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Amy Lou Franklin and brothers, Melvin and Donald Franklin. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside ceremony has already taken place. You may send condolences to 1061 Magdalyn Drive, Akron, Ohio 44320. The family would especially like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff of Arbors of Fairlawn for their constant, attentive treatment.